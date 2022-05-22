RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Abductors reject N1m ransom offer; seize cleric, son in Ondo

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Police in Ondo State on Sunday confirmed the abduction of a cleric and his son on Ifon-Okeluse Road in Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Gunmen (TheNation)
Gunmen (TheNation)

Police spokesperson in the state, SP Funmilayo Odunlami, confirmed the incident to newsmen and said assailants abducted the duo on Saturday.

Recommended articles

“It is true that the cleric and his son were kidnapped by unknown gunmen, but efforts are ongoing by detectives to rescue the victims,’’ the spokesperson said.

An eyewitness earlier told newsmen that the victims were traveling when the abductors accosted and dragged them into the bush and to an unknown destination.

He said the bandits thereafter contacted the family and demanded a N10 million ransom, but the family was able to raise only N1 million, which the abductors refused to collect.

“The kidnappers contacted the family and demanded a ransom of N10 million, but the family raised N1million, which the kidnappers rejected,’’ the eyewitness said.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

PDP primaries: I will wait as long as it takes – Banky W

PDP primaries: I will wait as long as it takes – Banky W

Abductors reject N1m ransom offer; seize cleric, son in Ondo

Abductors reject N1m ransom offer; seize cleric, son in Ondo

PDP suspends primaries indefinitely in Imo

PDP suspends primaries indefinitely in Imo

Tinubu pledges to establish agro industrial processing zone in Yobe

Tinubu pledges to establish agro industrial processing zone in Yobe

PDP primaries: Reps Minority Leader Elumelu wins ticket

PDP primaries: Reps Minority Leader Elumelu wins ticket

NDLEA arrests ex-drug convict with 24 parcels of cocaine on arrival from Brazil

NDLEA arrests ex-drug convict with 24 parcels of cocaine on arrival from Brazil

We'll reconcile Tinubu, Osinbajo, other APC aspirants after primaries - Adamu

We'll reconcile Tinubu, Osinbajo, other APC aspirants after primaries - Adamu

Buhari returns from Abu Dhabi amidst Electoral Act confusion

Buhari returns from Abu Dhabi amidst Electoral Act confusion

Sanwu-Olu signs landmark air quality declaration to improve health, climate

Sanwu-Olu signs landmark air quality declaration to improve health, climate

Trending

Deborah’s parents say their children won’t attend school again

The parents of the student, Deborah who was lynched by her colleagues over blaspheming of Prophet Muhammad (Punch)

UPDATED: Many feared killed as explosion rocks Kano

Many feared dead in Kano as explosion rocked the city on Tuesday morning (Punch)

Rampaging youths burn houses, injure pastor over 'blasphemy' in Bauchi

Illustrative photo of irate youth [sundiatapost]

Deborah: Police declare suspects seen in viral video wanted

Deborah: Suspects seen in viral video declared wanted. (PG)