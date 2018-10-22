Pulse.ng logo
Abductors of Kaduna monarch releases wife

Abductors of Kaduna monarch releases wife/Illustration

The abducted wife of the Chief of Adara in Kachia Local Government, Kaduna State, Mrs Victoria  Galadima has been freed in the early hours of Sunday.

Confirming her release, Kaduna Police Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Yakubu Sabo said the woman is currently under medical examination at Kachia General Hospital.

According to him, efforts are being intensified to secure the release of her husband, Dr Maiwada Galadima, who is still being held hostage alongside his driver, identified as Timothy.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that four people including a policeman were killed by the abductors on Friday before taking away the monarch, his wife and driver. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

