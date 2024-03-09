Abduction: Activist wants Tinubu to relocate service chiefs to Kaduna, Borno

In a statement shared with Pulse, a human rights lawyer and convener of the Concerned Nigerians group, Adeyanju Deji, called on the president to act swiftly to rescue the kidnapped victims.

Adeyanju also condemned the killings of innocent Nigerians by terrorists in Kaduna following their attack on a mosque. He said the recent tragedies highlighted the worsening spate of insecurity in the country.

Adeyanju believed the relocation of the military chiefs to Kaduna and Borno States would reassure the affected communities about the government’s commitment to their security.

He said, “The abduction of hundreds of children and women is a heinous crime that is completely unacceptable. It is a tragic reminder of the worsening security situation in Nigeria, particularly in the northern part of the country. The lives of these young students and women are at stake, and swift and decisive action must be taken to secure their safe release.”

“It is our firm belief that the presence of the Service Chiefs in Kaduna and Borno State will demonstrate the government’s commitment to the safety and security of its citizens. It will provide reassurance to the affected community and serve as a symbol of resolve in combating these acts of terror.”

The activist-turned-lawyer also submitted that the service chiefs should not be allowed to return to the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, until tangible progress is made in their efforts to rescue the victims.

“I also propose that the Service Chiefs should not return to Abuja until tangible progress is made in rescuing the abducted students and women. This measure will ensure that the situation receives the utmost attention and resources required for a swift resolution,” Adeyanju suggested.

The lawyer acknowledged that the fight against terrorism and insecurity is a complex and multifaceted task.

He, however, urged the government to demonstrate unwavering commitment to protecting the lives and well-being of its citizens.