Abducted Plateau monarch, Mato regains freedom – Military

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that gunmen suspected to be bandits kidnapped Mato on Sunday, Dec. 26.

Takwa said that troops of the operation were immediately dispatched to the area and surrounding communities for search and rescue operation.

“While the traditional ruler has been with his abductors, the commander OPSH, Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim Ali, placed the troops deployed at Gyanbus on red alert and hot trail of the perpetrators.

“Consequently, eight suspects were arrested in connection with the kidnap incidence and are being interrogated.

“Following this development, the paramount ruler has been released in the early hours of Friday Dec. 31.

“Meanwhile we will ensure all those involved in the kidnap of the traditional ruler are arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law,” Takwa said.

NAN reports that the media officer did not say whether or not a ransom was paid before the monarch was released by his abductors.