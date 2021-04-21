Abducted Ekiti Oba regains freedom in Kwara forest

“I can confirm that the ruler has been released from captivity. He has also been reunited with his family.

“He is receiving medical attention in one of the facilities in the state as a result of the trauma he went through,’’ Abutu said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Oba’s release from captivity was barely 24-hours after a family source confided in newsmen that the abductors demanded N20 million ransom as condition for his release.

It was, however, not clear whether the family paid the ransom to secure the release of the traditional ruler who was whisked away last Thursday.

Oba Oyewumi was kidnapped in his palace by six gunmen who scaled the palace fence around 8.30p.m., invaded his apartment and beat up everyone on sight, including the traditional ruler.

The kidnappers contacted the family last Saturday and demanded a N20 million ransom to secure his release.

ASP Abutu said the command was not aware of any ransom paid.

“All I can say is that his freedom was facilitated by the concerted actions taken by the police and other security agencies,’’ he said.

Ekiti State’s Amotekun Corps Commander, retired Brig-Gen. Joe Komolafe, said the release of the traditional ruler was secured at a place in Obbo Ayegunle, Ekiti Local Government area of Kwara with the help of the Kwara vigilance group.

“When we went into the bush, we tracked the traditional ruler to the area, the Vigilantes from Kwara State joined our team and we were able to rescue his release.