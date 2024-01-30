Abbas urges Tinubu to demand greater performance from service chiefs to address insecurity

Abbas made the call in his opening speech at plenary on Tuesday as the house resumed from the Christmas and New Year holidays. He said that for too long, the nation had been caught in the vicious grip of insecurity, a malaise that spreads its tentacles far and wide.

According to him, despite the numerous security measures, this menace continues to thrive, mocking efforts to build a cohesive, peaceful and prosperous nation. The speaker said that the conventional approaches to security espoused for so long are no longer sufficient.

Abbas said that the time had come to think out of the box and adopt new and contemporary strategies that better respond to the complexities of our current challenges.

“In these trying times, President Bola Tinubu has exhibited exemplary leadership and a proactive approach.

“His recent interventions and directives for more action by security agencies are timely and reflective of his deep-seated resolve to restore peace and order.

“Indeed, the time has come for the President to demand greater performance and accountability from our service chiefs and all security and enforcement agencies.

“I implore the President not to shy away from making the tough decisions; if necessary, we must not hesitate to enact changes within our security apparatus, for the cost of inaction is far too great to bear,” he said.

Abbas commended the efforts of security agencies in the country describing them as patriotic and brave. He, however, said that the time had come to review approaches and strategies, innovate and adapt new ones as the enemy evolves.

“I challenge you to rise to this occasion, to demonstrate the indomitable spirit for which you are known, and to do more in safeguarding the lives and properties of our people,” he stated.

He mandated relevant security-based committees of the house to engage with the security chiefs on some of the most immediate measures and resources needed to improve security across the country.

The speaker said that Nigeria continues to grapple with numerous hurdles that impede growth trajectory. He said that inflation, unemployment, and infrastructural deficits are issues that touch the core of citizens’s daily lives.

According to him, the continuous depreciation of the Naira has far-reaching consequences, given that Nigeria relies heavily on imports for many essential items, including food, fuel and machinery.

“Yet, amidst these challenges, there are signs of resilience and potential. The President’s economic policies, aimed at revitalising key sectors, promoting sustainable growth, and fostering inclusive development, are steps in the right direction.

“We in the legislative arm must align our efforts with the Executive to ensure that these initiatives are effectively implemented and yield tangible results for every Nigerian,” he noted.

Abbas commended the dedication and commitment of the legislators to deliberations on the 2024 Budget of ‘Renewed Hope’ and its quick passage. He urged the lawmakers to focus towards ensuring the judicious and meticulous implementation of the budget.

Abbas said that the budget is intended to be catalytic in lifting the economy from its current state of stagnation.

“Every committee is tasked with engaging the Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) to oversee the effective execution of the budgetary allocations and ensure that every Naira allocated in the budget is utilised efficiently and transparently.