Abbas to meet Tinubu over killings in Plateau

In a statement on Thursday, Abbas said it was devastating to read the news about renewed attacks and hostility in communities around the Mangu Local Government Area of the state.

The speaker said he would meet with President Bola Tinubu on the matter, pending the resumption of the National Assembly from its Christmas and New Year break.

He said the house would kick-start plans to organise a security summit to find lasting solutions to the security challenges, saying that enough is enough on the Plateau killings.

Abbas recalled that there had been continuous attacks in some communities on the plateau since December 2023, which led to the deaths of many people.

“Just this week, attacks were reported in Mangu where scores of people were killed. The latest incident led the Plateau government to impose a 24-hour curfew in the area.

“I am deeply saddened by the continuous killings in Plateau. It is unfortunate and disheartening that this is happening at this time when efforts are on to tackle insecurity around the country.

“I call on the people of Plateau to live in peace with one another as they were known for years back. We cannot continue like this as a people.

“Our Creator, in His wisdom, brought us together for a reason, and we must continue to appreciate our differences and form a common front to tackle our collective challenges instead of killing ourselves.

“This path will only take us backwards,” Abbas said.

The speaker urged security agencies to take decisive action to arrest the situation on the Plateau.