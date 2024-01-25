ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Abbas to meet Tinubu over killings in Plateau

News Agency Of Nigeria

The speaker urged security agencies to take decisive action to arrest the situation on the Plateau.

President Bola Tinubu with the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas. [Twitter:@NgrPresGCFR]
President Bola Tinubu with the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas. [Twitter:@NgrPresGCFR]

Recommended articles

In a statement on Thursday, Abbas said it was devastating to read the news about renewed attacks and hostility in communities around the Mangu Local Government Area of the state.

The speaker said he would meet with President Bola Tinubu on the matter, pending the resumption of the National Assembly from its Christmas and New Year break.

He said the house would kick-start plans to organise a security summit to find lasting solutions to the security challenges, saying that enough is enough on the Plateau killings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Abbas recalled that there had been continuous attacks in some communities on the plateau since December 2023, which led to the deaths of many people.

“Just this week, attacks were reported in Mangu where scores of people were killed. The latest incident led the Plateau government to impose a 24-hour curfew in the area.

“I am deeply saddened by the continuous killings in Plateau. It is unfortunate and disheartening that this is happening at this time when efforts are on to tackle insecurity around the country.

“I call on the people of Plateau to live in peace with one another as they were known for years back. We cannot continue like this as a people.

“Our Creator, in His wisdom, brought us together for a reason, and we must continue to appreciate our differences and form a common front to tackle our collective challenges instead of killing ourselves.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This path will only take us backwards,” Abbas said.

The speaker urged security agencies to take decisive action to arrest the situation on the Plateau.

He commended the Plateau government for declaring a curfew in Mangu, saying a lot needed to be done for everlasting peace in the state.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Police arrest Nollywood actor Ibu’s son for alleged ₦50m fraud

Police arrest Nollywood actor Ibu’s son for alleged ₦50m fraud

Abbas to meet Tinubu over killings in Plateau

Abbas to meet Tinubu over killings in Plateau

Succour underway for tenants as Ned Nwoko initiates monthly rent payment bill

Succour underway for tenants as Ned Nwoko initiates monthly rent payment bill

EFCC’s arraignment of Obiano will end media trial – Publicist

EFCC’s arraignment of Obiano will end media trial – Publicist

Iwosan Lagoon Hospitals elevates medical excellence in Nigeria with launch of cutting-edge facility

Iwosan Lagoon Hospitals elevates medical excellence in Nigeria with launch of cutting-edge facility

Here's why power supply has been bad in your area - No hope in sight

Here's why power supply has been bad in your area - No hope in sight

3 easy ways to check your JAMB result in 2024

3 easy ways to check your JAMB result in 2024

MTN, GLO, Airtel and 9Mobile: Simple codes to share airtime to friends

MTN, GLO, Airtel and 9Mobile: Simple codes to share airtime to friends

ECOWAS Bank to host hybrid investment forum in Togo

ECOWAS Bank to host hybrid investment forum in Togo

Pulse Sports

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her World Best brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her "World Best" brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

EFCC files amended 20-count charge against suspended CBN Governor, Emefiele [Channels TV]

EFCC files amended 20-count charge against suspended CBN Governor, Emefiele

Governor Eno Umo [Daily Post Nigeria]

Gov Eno tasks INEC on continuous innovation for improved electoral processes

INEC assures of adequate security, credible re-run election in Katsina

INEC assures of adequate security, credible re-run election in Katsina

Al-Qalam University Katsina gets accreditation for 13 programmes

Al-Qalam University confirms abduction of 2 students