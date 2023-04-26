Kano governor-elect Abba Yusuf mourns ex-minister Gwadabe

This is contained in a statement issued on Wednesday in Kano by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor-elect, Sunusi Dawakin-Tofa.

Yusuf noted that posterity would be kind to the late Gwadabe for his various contributions to democratic entrenchment and political decency he stood for while serving as Nigeria's Minister of Labour and Productivity, and Secretary to the Government of Kano State, respectively.

He said Gwadabe's virtues challenged all the politicians and individuals in positions of influence to strive hard towards leaving life better than they met it.

