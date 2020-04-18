Mallam Abba Kyari, the late Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari will be buried on Saturday, April 18, 2020.

Personal Assistant on New Media to the President, Bashir Ahmad, announced this via his Twitter handle.

“Mallam Abba Kyari will be buried later today in Abuja according to Islamic rites,” he tweeted.

Describing the former Chief of Staff, Ahmad said the deceased was a man of honour, adding that he was one of the most misunderstood people in Nigeria.

“Abba Kyari certainly was one of the most misunderstood people in the history of Nigeria. Those who had the opportunity to know him personally will tell you how extremely a good person he was. A man of honor, will be remembered as someone who sacrificed his life for this country”.

Kyari’s death was announced in the early hours of Saturday by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity.

In a statement he posted on Facebook, Adesina said Kyari died on Friday, April 17, 2020.