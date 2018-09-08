Pulse.ng logo
Abba Kyari says he will make business-as-usual unsustainable

Abba Kyari Buhari's chief of staff vows to ensure business-as-usual is unsustainable

Kyari said he will continue to work in the interest of Nigeria while maintaining that no amount of mud will stick or stain his integrity.

Abba Kyari says he will make business-as-usual unsustainable play

Kyari said he will continue to work in the interest of Nigeria while maintaining that no amount of mud will stick or stain his integrity.

(Premium Times)

Abba Kyari, the chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, has said he will ensure business as usual in the present administration remains unsustainable.

Kyari made this known to TheCable in an email interview where he denied reports of N29.9 bribery allegation against him.

In the report Kyari said he will continue to work in the interest of Nigeria while maintaining that no amount of mud will stick or stain his integrity.

ALSO READ: Kyari, Amosun, Buratai celebrate President at 75

I will continue to ensure that business-as-usual is unsustainable, ask questions and question answers – in the interest of our country, above any other consideration,” he said.

No iota of truth in bribery allegation against me - Abba Kyari

In his response to the bribery allegation, Kyari maintained that the allegation is not only untrue but an insinuated campaign of calumny against his person.

He said, "There is no iota of truth whatsoever even in dreamland in this malicious story. We cannot allow reasoned and reasonable debate to be hijacked by the frenzied fantasies of a cynical and dishonest minority.

“A lie becomes no less of a lie simply by repetition.

"I have instructed my lawyers to take legal action against all those who have peddled this falsehood," he reportedly said.

