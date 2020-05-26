The presidency has dismissed rumours that President Muhammadu Buhari is investigating certain memos and appointments signed off by Abba Kyari, his late former chief of staff.

Kyari died from coronavirus-related complications in April 2020, five years after serving as Buhari's very influential aide.

The deceased 67-year-old was heavily panned by critics for wielding powers that sometimes allegedly sidelined the president himself.

With the recent appointment of Ibrahim Agboola Gambari as Kyari's replacement, media reports claimed that decisions made in Kyari's final days were being subjected to a review by Buhari.

Abba Kyari died last month after losing his battle to the coronavirus disease that has infected over 5.5 million people globally [Bayo Omoboriowo]

However, the president's media aide, Garba Shehu, described the reports as "fake news" in a statement late on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.

"There is not a grain of truth in these reports and Nigerians should please ignore the insinuations behind them," Shehu said.

The statement stressed that President Buhari, 77, will never cede control of the power and trust given to him by Nigerians at the polls.