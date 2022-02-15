Abba Kyari: Police vow to identify and flush out bad eggs

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi said this while reacting to the claim that the embattled Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari was carrying out official duties while under suspension.

Until his suspension, Kyari, who was famously celebrated as a super cop was the Commander of the Police Intelligence Response Team.

The celebrated was suspended following his alleged involvement in $1.1m fraud deal and replaced by DCP Tunde Disu.

Six months after his suspension, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) declared him wanted over links with an international drug cartel.

Hours after he was declared wanted, the police arrested him alongside four other police officers and handed them over to the NDLEA.

However, some social media reactions to his arrest claimed that the video evidence released by the NDLEA against Kyari showed that the celebrated officer was carrying out official duties despite his suspension.

Clarifying this claim, Adejobi said the Intelligence Response Team has been under the command of Disu since August 2021, when he replaced Kyari.

He said the claim that Kyari was serving with the Police while under suspension is not true.

He said, “The IRT has been under the command of DCP Tunji Disu not DCP Abba Kyari. The Force has deemed it to clarify this. Many still believe Kyari is still serving with the Police, no, he has been on suspension and his suspension subsists.

“We will always identify and flush out the bad eggs out of the police. We are committed to having people-orientated Police Force in Nigeria.”

Meanwhile, the NDLEA has confirmed that the embattled police officer is currently in its custody.