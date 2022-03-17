RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Abba Kyari marks 47th birthday in NDLEA custody

Kyari’s Facebook profile states that he was born on March 17, 1975.

Abba Kyari [Instagram/@abbakyari75]

Embattled Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari clocks 47 today according to his profile on Facebook.

The suspended officer will mark his 47th birthday in the custody of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) today, Thursday, March 17, 2022.

Kyari’s Facebook profile states that he was born on March 17, 1975.

Kyari has been in the custody of the NDLEA since the agency declared him wanted over drug trafficking.

He was subsequently arrested by the police and handed over to the NDLEA.

The NDLEA thereafter filed eight charges against the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, and six others over their involvement in alleged drug trafficking.

The agency filed the charges before a Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday, February 3, 2022.

It would also be recalled that last year, the Federal Bureau of Investigation of the United States of America indicted Kyari in a fraud scheme involving an Instagram celebrity, Ramon Abbas aka Hushpuppi, and four others.

The fraudsters were said to have conspired to steal more than $1.1 million from a Qatari businessperson.

The indictment led to Kyari’s suspension and an internal investigation was launched, amid calls for him to be extradited to the U.S.

However, the process for the extradition of the embattled super cop, has started as Nigeria approves the US authorities’ request for his extradition.

Bayo Wahab

