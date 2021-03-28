A Special Investigation Task Force has arrived in Markurdi, the Benue State capital to investigate the alleged attack on the convoy of Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom.

The task force was set up by the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu after Ortom announced that he was attacked by gunmen.

The governor claimed his convoy was attacked while returning from his farm at Tyo-mu which lies along the Makurdi-Gboko Road, on March 20, 2021.

The task force consists of operatives from the Tactical Investigation Units of the Force Intelligence Bureau and other experienced, crack detectives with specialized competencies in crime scene investigation and reconstruction, ballistics, fingerprint analysis, and other core areas of forensics.

According to a statement by Police Force Public Relations Officer, CP Frank Mba, the team is led by DCP Abba Kyari.

The statement reads, “The Team is expected to take over and consolidate all on-going investigation into the incident.

“The Team is also expected to investigate all angles of the reported attack with a view to ensuring that all persons empirically linked to the incident are apprehended and brought to book.”