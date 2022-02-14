The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has confirmed that the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari is now in its custody.
Abba Kyari is now in our custody, NDLEA says
The NDLEA says the suspects will face the full weight of the law at the end of the ongoing probe.
The NDLEA had earlier declared the embattled police officer wanted over his alleged involvement in a 25 kilograms Cocaine deal.
Hours after the declaration, the Nigeria Police Force arrested Kyari alongside four other police officers and handed them over to the NDLEA.
Announcing the development via its official Twitter handle, the anti-narcotic agency in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Femi Babafemi said the wanted suspects; Abba Kyari; ACP Sunday J. Ubua; ASP Bawa James; Inspector Simon Agirgba and Inspector John Nuhu were driven into its Headquarters in Abuja at 5 pm on Monday.
The agency assured Nigerians that all the suspects and those that may still be indicted in the course of investigations would face the full weight of the law at the end of the ongoing probe.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng