Abba Kyari is now in our custody, NDLEA says

The NDLEA had earlier declared the embattled police officer wanted over his alleged involvement in a 25 kilograms Cocaine deal.

Hours after the declaration, the Nigeria Police Force arrested Kyari alongside four other police officers and handed them over to the NDLEA.

Announcing the development via its official Twitter handle, the anti-narcotic agency in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Femi Babafemi said the wanted suspects; Abba Kyari; ACP Sunday J. Ubua; ASP Bawa James; Inspector Simon Agirgba and Inspector John Nuhu were driven into its Headquarters in Abuja at 5 pm on Monday.