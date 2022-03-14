RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Abba Kyari: I asked for further probe, not exoneration, says Malami

News Agency Of Nigeria

Justice Minister Abubakar Malami, SAN, said he requested for further probe with a view to cover the field in investigation in order to arrived at informed decision on Abba Kyari.

Kyari-Malami-Hushpuppi-scaled (VanguardNGR)

Malami said this in a statement issued by his Special Assistant (Media and Public Relations), Dr Umar Gwandu in Abuja.

According to him, there appears to be a “misunderstanding regarding the issue.”

”It was a case of work in progress in respect of which the office of the Attorney General of the Federation requested for further probe in relation to some aspects of investigation.

“It was clear that the conclusion on the alleged contradiction on the issue was a clear case of misconception.

”The office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice’s stance is that no conclusion has been reached in the direction of absence of evidence relating to the first report.

