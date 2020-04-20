Mr Femi Adesina, the President’s spokesman, said in a statement in Abuja that the condolence messages of the two religious leaders were contained in separate letters addressed to President Buhari on Monday.

In a letter of condolence, on behalf of the priests and all the Catholic faithful of Abuja Archdiocese to the President, Kaigama extended heartfelt condolences to the families and relations of many Nigerians who have lost their lives to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The cleric encouraged the president to ‘‘stand strong in faith in these trying times and continue to work resolutely’’ with his team within the resources and possibilities available.

While pledging the support of the Catholic Church to the fight to curb the spread of the virus, Kaigama prayed ‘‘that Nigeria and Nigerians will pass through this difficult time with sobriety and equanimity and come out with a greater and genuine sense of love for God and neighbour.’’

On his part, the Methodist Prelate prayed God to console the President and family of the deceased.

The President also received separate messages of condolence from Chief Bisi Akande, pioneer National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) and Alhaji Bashir Tofa, presidential candidate in the June 12, 1993 election.

Others who sent their condolence messages included Sen. Adolphus Wabara, former President of the Senate, the President, Nigeria Olympic Committee, Mr Habu Gumel, and the Soun of Ogbomoso Land, Oba Oladunni Ajagungbade III.