Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, in a statement in Abuja, said the president also condoled with the District Head of Banki and elder brother of late Chief of Staff, Zanna Baba Shehu Arjinoma.

In the telephone conversation, according to Shehu, the President commiserated with the head of the family and members; Shehu of Borno, Shehu Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai El-Kanemi; Shehu of Bama, Shehu Kyari ibn Umar ibn Ibrahim Elkenemi.

President Buhari described the death of the late Chief of Staff as a shared loss, and urged the government and people of Borno, members of the family to take solace in the fact that Malam Kyari lived a life worthy of example.

He said, “Abba was the very best of us. He was made of the stuff that makes Nigeria great.”

The presidential aide revealed that the President had continued to receive messages from far and wide, condoling him and the nation following the demise of his Chief of Staff.

”Among those who called or sent letters are: former President, General Ibrahim Babangida; Governors of Rivers, Nyesom Wike, Enugu, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Yobe, Mai Mala Buni, Taraba, Darius Dickson Ishaku and the President’s classmates, who enrolled in 1953 into the Katsina Middle School, through their leader Sen. Abba Ali.

”The President also received messages from the President of the United Nations General Assembly, Prof. Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, the global network of Editors, the International Press Institute (IPI) and the President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors, Mustapha Isa, the Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero,” he said.

Shehu further disclosed that the patriarch of the Dantata family in Kano, Alhaji Aminu Dantata, the leader of the Izala religious movement in Nigeria, Alhaji Bala Lau: renowned Kano preacher, Tijjani Kalarawi and Deputy Majority Leader of the Senate, Bala Ibn Na’Allah also condoled with the Nigerian leader.

Others, who sent their messages of condolences included the Nigerian Ambassador to the USA, Justice Sylvanus Nsofor, Emir of Anka, Alhaji Attahiru Ahmad and Sen. Umaru Kurfi.

The Nigeria’s Turkish partner in the Defence Industries Corporation, Burhan Karabulut and Prof. James Momoh, Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission also condoled with the president over the death of his chief of staff.