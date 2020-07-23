Prof Akin Abayomi, Lagos State Commissioner for Health says the state government spends between N500,000 and N1 million daily on a coronavirus patient depending on the patient's case.

Abayomi disclosed this at a press briefing on Thursday, July 23, 2020.

He said the cost of managing a patient depends on factors such as being mild, moderate or severe.

He said, “To treat mild to moderate case-patients in our isolation centre is somewhere in the region of N100,000 per day.

“That gives you an idea of the amount of money the government is spending on COVID-19 isolation facilities and COVID-19 care.

“If you require high care or intensive care, that amount can go up to anything from N500,000 to even a million naira per day, depending on the complications of the case.

“Do you need ventilation, dialysis, intravenous antibiotics; every case is different, so it is difficult to calculate exactly how much a patient in high care or intensive care would cost. We are working on the rate and we would make it available when it’s ready.”

The commissioner also disclosed that the state government has set up an outpatient facility to monitor the progress of discharged coronavirus patients, who are showing post-COVID-19 syndrome.

“We are beginning to discover from around the world that there is something called post COVID-19 syndrome. Post COVID-19 syndrome, is not well-defined. It is characterised by long term lethargy, weakness or what we have recognised as relapses.

“You would have cleared the virus, but a few weeks later, you start secreting the virus, although not in large quantity but low quantity because the immune system is still trying to eradicate the virus from your system.

“In the process of doing that, people complain of headache, weakness, fatigue and other problems.”