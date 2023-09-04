Abayomi gets second chance as Sanwo-Olu sends new list to Lagos Assembly

Out of the 39 nominees earlier sent to the House, the lawmakers confirmed 22 and rejected 17.

Prof Akinwunmi Abayomi, the immediate past Commissioner for Health in the state was among the nominees the House rejected.

However, Abayomi is included in the governor’s new list.

Confirming the development, the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa in a statement on Monday, September 4, 2023, urged the screening committee headed by the Chief Whip, Fatai Mojeed to be thorough in screening the new nominees.

The statement reads in part, “Governor’s nominees for commissioners: Speaker Obasa calls on the committee that handled the previous nominees to take charge on the new list sent by the Governor, @jidesanwoolu, and report back to the House by Thursday 7/09/2023.

“Some of the nominees have their documents with you, and you can reach out to the new nominees. I want you to be thorough and do the needful while carrying out this exercise.”

You’ll recall that the rejection of the 17 nominees by the lawmakers raised concerns among politicians in the state as some of them accused the governor of snubbing those who worked to ensure his re-election.