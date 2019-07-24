As the Senate screens and confirms the ministerial nominees sent to the lawmakers by President Muhammadu Buhari, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe has praised one of them, Olorunnimbe Mamora for rejecting Buhari’s initial appointment.

President Buhari had earlier appointed Momora as the Chairman of the Abuja Investment and Infrastructure Centre but he rejected the appointment.

During the screening, Abaribe, said Mamora, who was a former senator was relegated by the appointment earlier offered by Buhari.

He added that Mamora’s nomination as a minister showed that his value has been recognised.

“We are very glad that finally, they have recognised who you are. You sat on this seat and did very well. And they used local materials to localise you, you didn’t give up.”

“Senator Mamora is our very good friend and he is my neighbour. We know of situations where senators left here and were offered positions that a senator shouldn’t take and they took it. But Senator Mamora was offered position and he rejected it because he looked at each and everyone one of us and say if I take that position, it will demean this senate.

The Senate has screened 10 out of 43 ministerial nominees screened by the senate on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. The screening of the other nominees will continue on Thursday, July 25, 2019.