Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has emerged as the Minority Leader of the ninth senate.

The Senator representing Abia South Senatorial District took the position of the minority leader of the senate following a meeting held at the residence of the PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus in Abuja on Thursday, June 13, 2019.

According to Punch, Emmanuel Bwacha from Taraba South retained his position as Deputy Minority Leader, while Phillip Aduda, the senator representing the Federal Capital Territory also retained his position as the Minority Whip.

