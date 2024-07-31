ADVERTISEMENT
Abandoned explosive injures 5, Buni warns residents against metal scavenging

News Agency Of Nigeria

The general public was advised to report suspicious objects or persons to security agents for prompt action.

Mai-Mala-Buni, Governor of Yobe state (Credit: Daily Trust)
Retired Brig.-Gen. Abdulsalam Abubakar, the Special Adviser to Gov. Mai Mala Buni on Security Matters, gave the warning in a statement in Damaturu.

"Abandoned ordinances exploded in the Goniri area on Tuesday, injuring five metal scavengers.

“This warning became necessary following the detonation of abandoned unexploded ordinances picked by unsuspecting scavengers crossing over from the deserted parts of Sambisa Forest to the Goniri area injuring five of them.

“The military Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit is working round the clock to explode possible devices that might have been abandoned in the past years,” he said.

Abdulsalam advised the general public to report suspicious objects or persons to security agents for prompt action.

Abandoned explosive injures 5, Buni warns residents against metal scavenging

