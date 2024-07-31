Abandoned explosive injures 5, Buni warns residents against metal scavenging

Retired Brig.-Gen. Abdulsalam Abubakar, the Special Adviser to Gov. Mai Mala Buni on Security Matters, gave the warning in a statement in Damaturu.

"Abandoned ordinances exploded in the Goniri area on Tuesday, injuring five metal scavengers.

“This warning became necessary following the detonation of abandoned unexploded ordinances picked by unsuspecting scavengers crossing over from the deserted parts of Sambisa Forest to the Goniri area injuring five of them.

“The military Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit is working round the clock to explode possible devices that might have been abandoned in the past years,” he said.