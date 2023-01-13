ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Abacha's family loses bid to stop fresh probe

Ima Elijah

The appeal was filed by sons of the late Abacha, Mohammed and his brother, Abba...

Late Gen. Sani Abacha
Late Gen. Sani Abacha

The Supreme Court of Nigeria in Abuja dismissed the bid by members of the family of the late General Sani Abacha to stop moves by the Federal Government to reopen the criminal forfeiture proceedings against the ex-Head of State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

In his judgment on Friday, January 13, 2023, Justice Emmanuel Agim of the Supreme Court dismissed the suit brought before the Apex Court for want of merit and substance.

Background gist: The fresh government move to reopen the fraud probe is targeted at some family members over their alleged complicity in looting the nation’s treasury during Abacha’s administration.

The court's ruling: The Supreme Court upheld the judgments of both the Federal High Court and the Court of Appeal, which had earlier endorsed the power of the Federal Government to reopen criminal forfeiture proceedings against the family.

The family made its move: The appeal was filed by the eldest surviving son of the late Abacha, Mohammed and his brother, Abba (for themselves and on behalf of the family of Gen. Abacha).

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Supreme Court nullifies PDP Imo West Senatorial primary election

Supreme Court nullifies PDP Imo West Senatorial primary election

Lagos NLC, TUC, NUT, endorse Tinubu

Lagos NLC, TUC, NUT, endorse Tinubu

Atiku reacts as young Nigerian is gruesomely murdered in Germany

Atiku reacts as young Nigerian is gruesomely murdered in Germany

Abacha's family loses bid to stop fresh probe

Abacha's family loses bid to stop fresh probe

I could have got third term if I wanted it – Obasanjo

I could have got third term if I wanted it – Obasanjo

Abia doctors threaten to shut down health sector over unpaid salaries

Abia doctors threaten to shut down health sector over unpaid salaries

Peter Obi’s presidency will redefine governance in Nigeria – LP chieftain

Peter Obi’s presidency will redefine governance in Nigeria – LP chieftain

2023: Kwankwaso says whoever works against him in Kano will regret it 

2023: Kwankwaso says whoever works against him in Kano will regret it 

SDP speaks on alliance with APC, Tinubu

SDP speaks on alliance with APC, Tinubu

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Edo Govt confirms 31 missing, one suspect arrested in train attack.

32 passengers kidnapped in Edo train station attack

Health-Minister, Dr Osagie Ehanire advises Nigerian doctors to stay in their country. (Guardian)

FG moves to hire Nigerian doctors abroad to address brain drain in health sector

Nigeria-Immigration-Service recently approved the promotion of its junior officers. (Travelwahala)

Immigration announces 2023 recruitment exercise, how to Apply

INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu. [Punch]

INEC says 2023 elections may be cancelled if…