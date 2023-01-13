Abacha's family loses bid to stop fresh probe

In his judgment on Friday, January 13, 2023, Justice Emmanuel Agim of the Supreme Court dismissed the suit brought before the Apex Court for want of merit and substance.

Background gist: The fresh government move to reopen the fraud probe is targeted at some family members over their alleged complicity in looting the nation’s treasury during Abacha’s administration.

The court's ruling: The Supreme Court upheld the judgments of both the Federal High Court and the Court of Appeal, which had earlier endorsed the power of the Federal Government to reopen criminal forfeiture proceedings against the family.