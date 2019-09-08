Obaseki stated this when he inspected progress of work at the Administrative Block being built in the state-owned university on Saturday evening.

The governor,who said he was not impressed by the present infrastructure in the institution, assured that funds would be raised to make more investment in the school.

“We need to make massive investment in AAU, rethink this University and raise funds to place it where it should be.

“AAU is the second oldest state government university in Nigeria and it should be one of the foremost universities in the country,”he said.

He ssid that one of his campaign promises he made was to make AAU one of the top 10 universities in the country before the end of his tenure.

He reiterated that the state government would support the university to complete the Administrative block before the end of 2019.

He said an institution with about 20,000 students should not have accommodation challenge for its administrative staff.

”I will speak with the contractor handling the project, to accelerate the progress of work being done.”