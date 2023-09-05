AAU suspends academic activities amid students protest on school fees increment

The Management of Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Edo, has announced the indefinite suspension of academic activities with immediate effect.

This is contained in a statement issued by the institution’s Head, Corporate Affairs, Otunba Mike Aladenika, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Benin. Aladenika said the suspension of activities was announced in a memo signed by the school’s Acting Registrar, Ambrose Odiase.

“The suspension of academic activities became necessary following an emergency meeting of the university’s Senate in Ekpoma on Monday to appraise the continued protest by students running into days.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In order to prevent a total breakdown of law and order as well as the need to guarantee the safety of lives and property in the university community and its environs, Senate was left with no other choice than to direct an immediate suspension of academic activities.

“To this effect, all students residing in the hostels on campus are to vacate the halls of residence within the next 24 hours.

“This is an indication that no student should be seen in or around the halls of residence of the University by 3.00 pm on Tuesday, ” the statement said.

Aladenika further said that the 40th Matriculation Ceremony of the university scheduled to be held on Tuesday, had also been put on hold indefinitely.

NAN reports that students of the university have been protesting against an alleged increase in school fees of returning students for about three days, thereby disrupting academic activities.

ADVERTISEMENT