A world-leading British education, now available in Nigeria

Today, Harrow School Online opens its ‘digital gates’ to international students from all over the world to apply for a place to start their Advanced Level education in September 2020.

The new school is founded on the traditions and academic excellence of Harrow School in England; a renowned full-boarding school for boys aged 13-18. The school was founded with the approval of Queen Elizabeth 1, who granted a royal charter in 1572 to the founder John Lyon to establish the school.

Harrow School Online is a co-educational school for ambitious students aged 16 and over, who have strong English skills and are looking for a prestigious, high-quality British education that suits their lifestyle. Students will be given the opportunity to study virtually for the Pearson Edexcel international A-Level examinations. Focusing initially on STEM subjects (Chemistry, Physics, Mathematics, Further Mathematics) and Economics, the school will help prepare students for higher education and employment opportunities of the future.

Pearson, the world’s learning company, is providing the technology that underpins the online school via a platform that is already used by more than 75,000 virtual school students around the world.

Using the digital platform, students will take part in one-to-one academic tutorials, live online lessons with a teacher and other students, self-study lessons completed at a time and pace to suit the individual student, and regular coaching sessions that will provide them with personalised support and feedback. As well as the focus on academic excellence, the school will also aim to mirror the ethos of Harrow School in England as much as possible through a virtual house system, the opportunity to participate in extracurricular activities (such as a chess club and a student newspaper) and the chance to attend a summer course at Harrow School in England.

The UK-based and qualified teachers, who are subject matter experts will be recruited and trained to the same levels of excellence required by Harrow School. Harrow School Online’s Principal is Heather Rhodes who has worked at Harrow School for over ten years as the Head of English as an Additional Language (EAL) and the Academic Principal at Harrow School Short Courses (HSSC).

A world-leading British education, now available in Nigeria

Heather Rhodes, Harrow School Online’s Principal, said: “We live in a rapidly changing world, and education must too adapt to the new challenges this presents, and reflect young people’s lifestyles and aspirations. It’s a privilege to be at the forefront of this new chapter of education. We are pleased to be partnering with Pearson using their expertise in this area to make it a reality. I look forward to welcoming our first students in September 2020.”

Sharon Hague, head of Pearson Schools in the UK, said: “Pearson is investing in digital innovation and our collaboration with Harrow School builds on our existing leadership in online schooling in the US and worldwide. Through this innovation we are helping export high quality, British curriculum internationally, using technology to increase access to quality education for international learners.”

Harrow School Online is now accepting applications for Academic Year 2020-21 - there are limited spaces available. To find out more, request a prospectus and apply, visit: www.harrowschoolonline.org

About Harrow School

Harrow School is a full-boarding school in the UK for boys aged 13-18. It was founded in 1572 under a Royal Charter granted by Queen Elizabeth I. In 2019 at A-level, approximately one third of grades achieved an A*, while 49% of Pre-U results were D1 or D2 (the highest possible grades). Last year’s leavers will be taking up places at seven of the world’s top 10 universities including Oxford, Cambridge, Stanford and Harvard, with boys also taking up places at six of the eight Ivy League schools including Yale, Princeton and Columbia.

About Pearson

We are the world’s learning company with more than 24,000 employees operating in 70 countries. We combine world-class educational content and assessment, powered by services and technology, to enable more effective teaching and personalized learning at scale. We believe that wherever learning flourishes so do people.

