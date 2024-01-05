ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tinubu congratulates Funke Akindele over record-breaking 'A Tribe Called Judah'

News Agency Of Nigeria

The president added that the creative industry is one of the high-employment sectors.

President Bola Tinubu
President Bola Tinubu

Recommended articles

In a statement by presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, Tinubu also congratulated Funke Akindele on her record-setting film and commended the ace thespian for her contributions to the growth of the industry.

The President extolled the creative industry's pivotal place as a medium not only for artistic expression but also a source of enormous soft power and viable export.

“The creative industry is one of the high-employment sectors, providing jobs for our able and talented youths. It is an industry that is crucial to my administration. I salute Nigerians for their enduring support and patronage of home-grown creative efforts. We will provide the conducive environment for the industry to thrive further," Tinubu said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Akwa Ibom Gov lauds fallen heroes of Nigerian armed forces

Akwa Ibom Gov lauds fallen heroes of Nigerian armed forces

FG restates commitment to tackle food inflation in 2024

FG restates commitment to tackle food inflation in 2024

Pay attention to your health, Lagos traditional ruler urges residents

Pay attention to your health, Lagos traditional ruler urges residents

Nollywood actor 'Baba Olofa Ina' buried in Ede

Nollywood actor 'Baba Olofa Ina' buried in Ede

Chinese, Nigerian firms sign $1bn gas flaring deal

Chinese, Nigerian firms sign $1bn gas flaring deal

International community recognises Nigeria’s importance — NIIA boss

International community recognises Nigeria’s importance — NIIA boss

We're ready to partner FG on poverty reduction in Abia State - Commissioner

We're ready to partner FG on poverty reduction in Abia State - Commissioner

Share Tinubu’s rice to Nigerians now, MURIC tells NASS members

Share Tinubu’s rice to Nigerians now, MURIC tells NASS members

Military neutralises 43 terrorists, arrests 115 others in 1 week

Military neutralises 43 terrorists, arrests 115 others in 1 week

Pulse Sports

'Perfect woman' - Victor Osimhen's Oyinbo girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig sets tongues wagging with last Instagram post of 2023

'Perfect woman' - Victor Osimhen's Oyinbo girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig sets tongues wagging with last Instagram post of 2023

From The Redeemed Church to Club: Victor Osimhen parties hard in the early hours of New Year celebrations

From The Redeemed Church to Club: Victor Osimhen parties hard in the early hours of New Year celebrations

AFCON 2023: Nigeria national football team – Guide, key players, lineup, prediction

AFCON 2023: Nigeria national football team – Guide, key players, lineup, prediction

[WATCH] Sha'Carri Richardson's 'baddie' vibes showing her different face cards

[WATCH] Sha'Carri Richardson's 'baddie' vibes showing her different face cards

Super Eagles AFCON team: Ahmed Musa leads 25 Nigerian players selected to Côte d'Ivoire

Super Eagles AFCON team: Ahmed Musa leads 25 Nigerian players selected to Côte d'Ivoire

Osimhen parties with Oshoala, Alozie and Super Eagles stars while Napoli struggle again

Osimhen parties with Oshoala, Alozie and Super Eagles stars while Napoli struggle again

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria to begin passport application automation on January 8

Nigeria to begin passport application automation on January 8 - Minister

Nigerian government bans UCC, UEW over alleged issuance of fake degrees

Nigerian government bans UCC, UEW over alleged issuance of fake degrees

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal. [TVC]

Gov Lawal approves 13th month salaries for state, local govt workers

INEC promotes 5,196 staff members nationwide [Leadership News]

INEC promotes 5,196 staff members nationwide