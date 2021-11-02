RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

A Professor and his children have been kidnapped in Abuja

Authors:

Jude Egbas

Police personnel are on the trail of the kidnappers.

University of Abuja (TheCable)
University of Abuja (TheCable)

A Professor of Economics at the University of Abuja (UNIABUJA), Obansa Joseph, has just been abducted alongside two of his children.

Recommended articles

The kidnapping occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, November 2, 2021 after gunmen invaded the staff quarters of the university.

According to a statement by the police, three other persons were abducted during the raid.

“The CP noted that a combined team of the Police and personnel of the Nigerian Army 176 Guards Battalion were swiftly mobilized to the area to protect the citizens.

"Preliminary investigations however revealed that six (6) persons were allegedly abducted into the forest by the criminals on sighting the security operatives,” a statement from the police reads.

There have been a spate of kidnappings across Nigeria's northwestern and northeastern regions in recent times.

Authors:

Jude Egbas Jude Egbas

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

A Professor and his children have been kidnapped in Abuja

A Professor and his children have been kidnapped in Abuja

Buhari prays for safety of dozens trapped under collapsed Ikoyi building

Buhari prays for safety of dozens trapped under collapsed Ikoyi building

El-Rufai sad about latest bandit killings in Kaduna

El-Rufai sad about latest bandit killings in Kaduna

Sanwo-Olu orders investigation of Ikoyi building collapse

Sanwo-Olu orders investigation of Ikoyi building collapse

Ex-Governor Yari says reports he's leaving APC are 'lies from the pit of Lucifer'

Ex-Governor Yari says reports he's leaving APC are 'lies from the pit of Lucifer'

Gbajabiamila promises to ensure return of missing journalist

Gbajabiamila promises to ensure return of missing journalist

Kwara doctors commence 7-day warning strike

Kwara doctors commence 7-day warning strike

'We won't allow okada carry you,' Governor Abiodun warns unvaccinated Ogun residents

'We won't allow okada carry you,' Governor Abiodun warns unvaccinated Ogun residents

4 dead, 4 rescued at Ikoyi building collapse as rescue operation continues

4 dead, 4 rescued at Ikoyi building collapse as rescue operation continues

Trending

21-Storey building collapses in Ikoyi, Lagos

Building collapse in Ikoyi, Lagos

Oyo Jailbreak: NCS releases names and photos of 122 fleeing inmates

NCS releases names, images of 122 escapees (NCS)

FG lists Diezani's N15.4 billion Banana Island mansion for sale

Diezani Alison-Madueke is facing numerous allegations of corruption in Nigeria and the United Kingdom [Reuters/Rick Wilking]

FG plans to borrow N82 billion to buy mosquito nets

A baby under a mosquito net (image used for illustration) [Guardian]