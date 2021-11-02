A Professor and his children have been kidnapped in Abuja

The kidnapping occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, November 2, 2021 after gunmen invaded the staff quarters of the university.

According to a statement by the police, three other persons were abducted during the raid.

“The CP noted that a combined team of the Police and personnel of the Nigerian Army 176 Guards Battalion were swiftly mobilized to the area to protect the citizens.

"Preliminary investigations however revealed that six (6) persons were allegedly abducted into the forest by the criminals on sighting the security operatives,” a statement from the police reads.