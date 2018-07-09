Pulse.ng logo
A pothole shaped like Nigeria has broken the internet

A pothole shaped like the map of Nigeria, is telling the nation's story better than any writer would.

  • Published:
A Nigerian pothole now has some international exposure

(@MindofZi/Twitter)

Move over, critics, opposition figures, analysts and pundits. A pothole on a Nigerian road has relayed the Nigerian story better than you ever would!

If a picture conveys a thousand words, this image of a pothole on a typical Nigerian road probably conveys 180 million words or more. It depicts the current state of the nation better than any writer would.

The pothole has got most of Twitter talking, as you’d expect; and some of the reactions have been typically Nigerian.

 

No one quite knows where the picture was taken, but it’s safe to say if Falz ever wanted a natural depiction of his ‘This is Nigeria’ tune, he can finally settle for this pothole--what with its mud and rough edges in the setting evening sun.

Why are Nigerians shying away from their mother tongue? play A map of Nigeria (Google/Nigeria language map)

 

Nigerian roads are littered with crater-sized potholes that have lead to the loss of many lives and cars. Like sports personality and OAP (On Air Personality) Temisan Okomi puts it, cars age faster on Nigerian roads no thanks to the almighty pothole.

 

What do you make of this map of Nigeria pothole?

