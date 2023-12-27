ADVERTISEMENT
A patriotic Nigerian who served his fatherland with zeal - Speaker Abbas mourns Na’Abba

News Agency Of Nigeria

The speaker added that Na’Abba was one of Nigeria’s finest lawmaker.

Speaker Abbas and Na’Abba [Channels Television]

The speaker’s message is in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Krishi on Wednesday in Abuja. Na’Abba died in Abuja on Wednesday morning at the age of 65.

He represented Kano Municipal Federal Constituency and won election to the National Assembly on the ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 1999. He became the Speaker of the House of Representatives after Alhaji Salisu Buhari was forced out of the Assembly over certificate and age issues.

Krishi, who expressed Abbas’s sadness over Na’Abba’s demise, quoted him as saying “former Speaker Ghali Na’Abba was one of Nigeria’s finest lawmaker while he held sway as the number four man.

“Na’Abba was a lawmaker par excellence; a dedicated, committed and patriotic Nigerian who served his fatherland with zeal.”

He recalled how Na’Abba had an eventful tenure as Speaker of the 4th House, saying his legislative exploits shaped Nigeria’s democracy. He added that “during Na’Abba’s tenure, he brought unity and stability to the House.

Na’Abba was a special breed as a lawmaker. He showed leadership as Speaker of the 4th House.

“He inspired members and championed the first and only successful veto of a sitting president, leading to the establishment of the NDDC.

“Long after his exit from the parliament, he remained politically active and continued to encourage and motivate us all. We will really miss him.”

Abbas, who also commiserated with the people and government of Kano State, said “indeed, we have lost a great Nigerian; a legislative pillar.

My heart goes out to the Na’Abba family. My prayers are with them at this moment of grief.”

Born on September 27, 1958, late Na’Abba attended Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, where he studied Political Science and graduated in 1979.

A patriotic Nigerian who served his fatherland with zeal - Speaker Abbas mourns Na'Abba

