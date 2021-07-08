RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

One month after Twitter ban, Team Buhari is yet to commence talks with tech giant

Jude Egbas

All has gone quiet on the Twitter ban front, as young Nigerians wonder when they will ditch VPNs.

From L-R: President Muhammadu Buhari, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed. (PG)
The President Muhammadu Buhari administration is yet to kick off dialogue sessions with tech giant Twitter, a month after suspending the operations of the microblogging platform in Africa's largest market.

The federal government banned Twitter in Nigeria indefinitely on June 4, 2021 for "undermining Nigeria's corporate existence," hours after the platform took down a couple of President Buhari tweets for contravening its community standards and for invoking the ghosts of a '60s genocidal war.

On June 22, the federal government unveiled a team that would engage Twitter in talks, while insisting that the social media company must register in Nigeria and pay taxes into federal coffers.

However, talks are yet to commence between both parties.

President Muhammadu Buhari [Presidency]
“The negotiations have not started yet. The process for negotiation has started by the formation of the federal government committee," says Dr. Umar Gwandu, spokesperson for Attorney General Abubakar Malami, in a chat with Punch.

“The process is ongoing. The public will be properly informed through the media at the appropriate time when resolutions are reached," Gwandu adds.

The ban has ben widely condemned locally and internationally as a suppression of free speech; and a descent into dictatorship and fascism by a democratically elected government.

Young Nigerians have been using Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) to circumvent the ban.

Jude Egbas Jude Egbas

