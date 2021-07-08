One month after Twitter ban, Team Buhari is yet to commence talks with tech giant

The federal government banned Twitter in Nigeria indefinitely on June 4, 2021 for "undermining Nigeria's corporate existence," hours after the platform took down a couple of President Buhari tweets for contravening its community standards and for invoking the ghosts of a '60s genocidal war.

On June 22, the federal government unveiled a team that would engage Twitter in talks, while insisting that the social media company must register in Nigeria and pay taxes into federal coffers.

However, talks are yet to commence between both parties.

Pulse Nigeria

“The negotiations have not started yet. The process for negotiation has started by the formation of the federal government committee," says Dr. Umar Gwandu, spokesperson for Attorney General Abubakar Malami, in a chat with Punch.

“The process is ongoing. The public will be properly informed through the media at the appropriate time when resolutions are reached," Gwandu adds.

The ban has ben widely condemned locally and internationally as a suppression of free speech; and a descent into dictatorship and fascism by a democratically elected government.