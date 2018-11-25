Pulse.ng logo
A/Ibom govt names Ibom International Airport after Attah

The Akwa Ibom Government has renamed Ibom International Airport after Obong Victor Attah, a former civilian governor, who governed the state from 1999 to 2007.

Gov. Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom made the announcement at a banquet held in Uyo on Sunday to commemorate Attah’s 80th birthday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the naming of the airport after the former governor was sequel to a resolution passed by the Akwa Ibom House of Assembly on Nov. 19.

“Obong Victor Attah’s developmental strides during his eight years tenure such as the Ibom Deep Seaport Project, Ibom International Airport with Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility, Ibom Hotel & Gulf Resort, Phase one of the State Secretariat Complex cannot go unnoticed,” Emmanuel said.

He commended Attah for his commitment to the development of the state, Niger Delta region and the country.

The governor acknowledged the contributions of Attah toward making the MRO unit of the airport functional in spite of his exit from office.

Such demonstration of zeal, patriotism and forthrightness is worthy of emulation by all leaders.

“His doggedness for the actualisation of true federalism and resource control had paid off well for the state and the south south region with the result being tremendous increase in the revenue accruing to the oil bearing states.’’

He congratulated the former governor for making it to the age of 80 and prayed God to grant him good health and more years of existence to enable him impact more on the society.

Responding, Attah said that he will eternally remain grateful to Emmanuel and the people of Akwa Ibom for the respect accorded him.

Attah called on politicians to play politics devoid of rancour as the country prepares for the next general elections. 

