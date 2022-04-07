A general has become a comedian in Nigeria - Fayose slams Buhari

Fayose, who recently obtained his presidential nomination and expression of interest forms, said he has the capability to rescue Nigeria from its current malaise.

While speaking on a Channels TV program on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, the former governor recalled how he warned Nigerians against voting for Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2015.

According to him, the president's records during his time as a Military ruler between 1983–1985 were enough to convince him that he (Buhari) lacked the required competence to govern Nigeria.

Fayose also lamented over the dwindling economy which has plunged many Nigerians into severe poverty and hardship, adding that the country was better off during the administration of Goodluck Jonathan.

He also claimed that the Buhari-led government has failed in the area of security as killings and kidnappings have now become rampant more than ever before.

When asked if he has what it takes to solve Nigeria's problems, the former two-term governor said Ekiti people wouldn't have voted for him twice if he didn't have anything to offer.

Fayose said, "Let me quickly give you one example that you'll love, that man is eeh.. do you call him a jester or.... a former comedian, do you ever thought of it that that man could do what he's doing today?"

"People measure people by certain things in our country. In Nigeria, a general has become a comedian. In Ukraine, a comedian has become a general."

"Look at the way that guy is standing up to Russia. I'm a man with capacity, Ekiti are well enlightened people, if there was a mistake in voting you the first time, they won't vote you the second time."

On the issue of zoning in the PDP, Fayose faulted suggestions that the party should jettison zoning arrangement for the 2023 presidential election.

He also condemned the resolution of the PDP 37-man panel on zoning which said that the contest should be thrown open to aspirants from every region.

Fayose argued that the North have had their fair share of the pile and now is the time for the South to produce the next presidential candidate.