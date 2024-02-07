ADVERTISEMENT
A dependable leader whose contributions will remain indelible - Atiku mourns Gov Ibrahim

Abubakar in a statement by his Media Office in Abuja on Wednesday, said he was saddened by the news of the loss of Ibrahim in Saudi Arabia.

He described the deceased as a dependable leader whose contribution to the development of his state would remain indelible. He enjoined the immediate family of the deceased as well as the people and government of Yobe to accept the development as an act of God.

He prayed that the Almighty Allah should comfort his family, forgive his shortcomings, and grant him eternal rest in Aljanah Firdaus. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Ibrahim died on February 4, in Saudi Arabia at the age of 73, and was buried there.

