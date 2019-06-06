The clerk of the National Assembly, Mohammed Sani-Omolori has announced that the 9th Senate would be inaugurated on Tuesday, June 11, 2019.

Sani-Omolori said this in Abuja on Thursday, June 6, 2019, while speaking to journalist, saying he has received a letter from President Muhammadu Buhari to that effect.

He said the 8th assembly will officially terminate by 12 midnight on June 8.

“I just want to confirm that I have received a proclamation from the president of federal republic of Nigeria. One on the dissolution of the 8th national assembly, the other one on the convening of the first session of the 9th national assembly,” he said.

“The proclamation of the dissolution of the 8th national assembly takes effect from 12 midnight of 8th June.

“By implication, from 8th of June by 12 midnight, the 8th national assembly stands dissolved. Similarly, the 9th national assembly will be inaugurated and first sitting will be held on Tuesday 11th of June by 10am in the national assembly complex.”

The 8th National Assembly wound up on Thursday, June 6, 2019.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) there were mixed feelings at the valedictory session of the 8th Senate, when senators took turns to appraise their performance for the past four years.