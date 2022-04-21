RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

9mobile equip 100 Teachers in Kano with Innovative Teaching Skills

Nigeria’s caring telecom brand, 9mobile, has organized a one-day train-the-trainer workshop for teachers in Kano in partnership with the Kano State Ministry of Education where 100 teachers were trained on innovative teaching skills.

L-R: PR Lead 9mobile, Chineze Amanfo; Executive Secretary, Kano State Library Board, Dr. Ibrahim Ahmad Bichi, representing the Commissioner of Education, Kano; Participant, Mansur Ridwan and Head Regional Sales, 9mobile, Babangida Mukaddas, during 9mobile Train-the-Trainer teachers workshop in Kano.
The teachers in attendance were drawn from both the Junior and Senior secondary schools across the ancient city.

The workshop is one of 9mobile’s effort to strengthen education, improve child school enrolment and ensure that teachers are abreast of current information to manage and influence the upcoming generation of students to be future agents of positive change.

L-R: PR Lead 9mobile, Chineze Amanfo, Participant, Ummi Sani Aliyu and Head Regional Sales, 9mobile, Babangida Mukaddas, during 9mobile Train-the-Trainer teachers workshop in Kano.
Professor. Abdalla Uba Adamu, a professor of Media and Cultural Communication and immediate past Vice-Chancellor of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) who was the resource person at the workshop, spoke on the theme - Promoting school enrolment and retention through innovative teaching methods and class management. He emphasized the important factors required to create an effective learning environment in the classroom.

Also in attendance was the Commissioner of Education, Honourable Muhammad Sunusi Saidu Kiru, represented by the Executive Secretary, Kano State Library Board, Dr. Ibrahim Ahmad Bichi, who challenged the teachers to put to practice and mirror what they have been taught. He said, “Teachers should be more friendly with their students and must be passionate about teaching which will help achieve the goal of learning and retention of students in the school system. In this modern day, we have to adopt technology in teaching students and equally adapt our local language and other cultural markers to teach effectively”.

Commenting on the workshop, the Executive Director, Regulator and Corporate Affairs, 9mobile, Mr. Abdulrahman Ado, represented by PR Lead, 9mobile, Chineze Amanfo, remarked that 9mobile remains committed to prioritizing education and will continue to invest in initiatives that impact positively on the development of the sector.

She said, “Education is dear to us, and the teachers are also dear to us which is why we started this programme last year with a pilot edition in Lagos. The feedback was amazing and we decided to bring this to Kano as well. As a corporate brand, education is one of our strategic CSR pillars, and we will continue to do this to support the effort of government. We recognize the efforts of our teachers, and we are here today to encourage and equip them with skills that will further enhance their effectiveness.”

