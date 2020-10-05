A few days ago we celebrated Nigeria’s 60th independence anniversary. Like many others, I joined in the celebration by making some posts on my social pages. One of them attracted a young man named Lukman Yusuf Alabi who made disparaging comments about Nigeria in the comment section. This fellow, a young graduate of the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, used many unpleasant adjectives but I could see through his vituperations that he was passionate about Nigeria.

I could see greatness in him but, like many young Nigerians, Lukman had slipped into the bandwagon of moaning that sees almost every young Nigerian speaking nothing but ill about their country. Before we accuse them, however, we must know that there is always a ‘why’ behind their anger. In the case of Lukman, his ‘why’ was revealed when I said to him, “do you know you can convert this negative energy you are expending on insulting your country into promoting yourself?” His response to my question revealed his true pain: He was a graduate graphic designer, one of the best from his department, but fortune was yet to smile at him. “I am unable to use my skills because I don't have a laptop,” he confided meekly. It weakened me.

Here was a young man pulsating with energy and desire matched with the capability to add value to his country but tragically handicapped. All he needed was a laptop. What he ought to have done was cry out for support. Unfortunately, he went the way typical of many of us: ranting. We often stop seeking solutions to our personal problems and instead join in ranting about the general problems of Nigeria, loading our words with the venom of our personal challenges. This is a real problem with many young Nigerians.

Thankfully, Lukman’s story changed from that post. One of my readers who followed my conversation with him was touched and has decided to support Lukman with all that he needs to practice his trade. The interesting thing is that this angel investor, Kingsley Ugwu KayJay, is a young Nigerian as well. Beyond that, he is a Christian of Igbo extraction while Lukman is a Muslim Yoruba boy. Kingsley ignored all the differentiating factors, which have often proven to be dividing forces in Nigeria, to come to the aid of this young fellow with a desperately needed lifeline. This is how we must act and think if Nigeria is to go forward.

We often pray to God to come to our aid and he answers. However, the awesome gift of God is such that he pushes PEOPLE, humans like us, to activate the answered prayers. It is humans like you and me that will create the solutions to individual problems that will help solve the collective problems of our country.

Lukman’s story has two lessons which I want to leave with you, dear reader. Firstly, try as much as possible to solve your own immediate problems before investing too much efforts in that of the collective. As the Yoruba people say ‘the man that offers to give you clothes must not wear rags’ (loosely translated). This is not being selfish; it is being strategic. Secondly, use every given opportunity to market yourself positively, especially on social media, instead of ranting and jeering because no one will pay you for those.

I have personally long decided to follow a progressive and positive mindset towards everything around me. Since that decision, my fortunes have changed in terms of general acceptance and financial increase. You too can do the same, and be like Kingsley and unknown patriots who are solving Nigeria’s problems one tiny bit at a time. Your passion in pointing out Nigeria’s ills already shows that you are the Nigeria of the future. However, you must translate that energy towards solutions, not joining lamentation choruses.

It is time to think about solutions.

Pulse Contributors is an initiative to highlight diverse journalistic voices. Pulse Contributors do not represent the company Pulse and contribute on their own behalf.

About the author: Abdullahi Ojoanyonu HARUNA is a public affairs analyst, public relations strategist, and media entrepreneur. He holds a Bachelor Degree in Mass Communication and a Masters in International Affairs and Diplomacy from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, and an Industrial Leadership certificate from the Lehigh University, Pennsylvania, USA. He is a member of Nigeria Institute of Public Relations, the Managing Editor of the APC Progressives Magazine and member of the World Bank Youth Forum.