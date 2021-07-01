92,845 Nigerians submit online applications for INEC voter registration

It disclosed that of the 92,845 applications received, 63,437 were for new voter pre-registration, while 997 of the applications were requests for uncollected Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

It noted that at that about 7 a.m 3,958 applications were received for voter transfer.

The commission disclosed that 826 of the applications were for the replacement of lost or damaged PVCs.

The statistics also show that 21,745 applications were for voter record review, while 1,882 were for review of information.