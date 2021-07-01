RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

92,845 Nigerians submit online applications for INEC voter registration

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it has received 92,845 online applications nationwide within 48 hours of resumption of its Continuous Voter Registration (CVR).

Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise in Nigeria ahead of 2023 general elections [INEC]
Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise in Nigeria ahead of 2023 general elections [INEC]

The commission in an updated statistics on the online registration stated that as at 7 a.m of Wednesday, 114,577 accounts were created by registrants.

Recommended articles

It disclosed that of the 92,845 applications received, 63,437 were for new voter pre-registration, while 997 of the applications were requests for uncollected Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

It noted that at that about 7 a.m 3,958 applications were received for voter transfer.

ALSO READ: INEC receives 42,211 online voter registration applications within 24 hours

The commission disclosed that 826 of the applications were for the replacement of lost or damaged PVCs.

The statistics also show that 21,745 applications were for voter record review, while 1,882 were for review of information.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the online registration started on June 28, while physical registration at INEC local government and state offices would commence on July 19.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

92,845 Nigerians submit online applications for INEC voter registration

MURIC condemns police over non-arrest of attackers of Muslim worshippers in Osun

Umahi suspends 5 Permanent Secretaries, says they need to be retrained

Lai Mohammed: 'Nnamdi Kanu was living large, we followed him for 2 years'

How Nnamdi Kanu orchestrated killing of 60 persons in 4 months–FG

Lagos tops infection chart as Nigeria records 75 new COVID-19 cases

Military arrests ISWAP terrorist in Ogun state

Armed men raid Sunday Igboho's home, hours before his Lagos rally

Reps set to go after dubious estate developers in Nigeria