Nigeria joins other countries to remember victims of 9/11 terror attacks

Nigeria took part in a special tribute to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the US.

The National Security Adviser, Maj.-Gen Babagana Monguno (Rtd), represented President Muhammadu Buhari at the event which also attracted other global leaders.

The Head, Strategic Communication, Counter Terrorism Centre, Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), Ozoya Imohimi, disclosed this on Tuesday in a statement he issued in Abuja.

Imohimi said the event, organised by the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism, held at the 9/11 Memorial and Museum in New York.

Imohimi, in the statement, said that Nigeria’s participation at the event reaffirmed the resolve of the Nigerian government to explore all avenues, including collaboration with the UN entities, to end the challenges of terrorism, particularly in Nigeria.

“The commemoration demonstrated the UN commitment to never forget the nearly 3,000 people from over 90 countries whose lives were taken that day, and the thousands more that were injured or sickened.

“Through this event, the UN has further shown its commitment to support all victims of terrorism around the world and to work together to uphold their rights and needs,” the statement said.

Monguno is part of the Nigerian delegation to the UN General Assembly currently holding in New York.

He was accompanied to the event by the Coordinator, Counter Terrorism Centre (CTC), ONSA, Rear Adm. YEM Musa and some senior officials of the Nigerian Permanent Mission to the UN.

