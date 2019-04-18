One of the officers in charge of the recruitment portal at Customs’ headquarters, Abuja, who preferred told NAN correspondent that “as at 4:00 P.M, the applications of 91,000 applicants were successfully received.”

According to NAN, the Nigerian Customs Service opened its portal at 12:00am on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, for recruitment of 3,200 officers and men to the service, and in less than 24 hours, 91,000 applied for the jobs.

The anonymous officer also told NAN that applications were also received from some Nigerians in the diaspora.

You’ll recall that on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, Acting Deputy Comptroller-General of Customs in charge of Human Resources Department, Umar Sanusi said 800 would be recruited to fill vacancies in the Support Staff for Superintendent Cadre Category.

Sanusi also said that 2,400 would fill those of Customs Inspector and Customs Assistant Cadre in the General Duty Categories.