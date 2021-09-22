RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

91-year-old Emir of Gaya in Kano is dead

Authors:

Samson Toromade

The 91-year-old reportedly died at the palace following a brief illness.

The late Emir of Gaya, Ibrahim Abdulkadir, was 91 years old [BBC]
The late Emir of Gaya, Ibrahim Abdulkadir, was 91 years old [BBC]

Ibrahim Abdulkadir, the Emir of Gaya, a recently-created emirate in Kano State, has died.

Recommended articles

The state government confirmed that the monarch died on Wednesday, September 22, 2021.

The 91-year-old reportedly died at the palace following a brief illness.

He was appointed head of Gaya district as Sarkin Gaya in 1990, before he was elevated to first class Emir of Gaya in 2019.

Gaya is one of four new emirates created by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje two years ago, a move regarded by critics as the fallout of the conflict between him and then Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, who was later deposed.

Authors:

Samson Toromade Samson Toromade

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

91-year-old Emir of Gaya in Kano is dead

What if the Senate President employs prayer warriors to fix Nigeria? [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Edo residents kick against compulsory COVID-19 vaccination by Obaseki's govt

Buhari condoles with King Sunny Ade over wife’s death

Lai Mohammed unhappy media is underreporting military success against bandits

Donald Duke, Jega, Utomi launch political project to rescue Nigeria from PDP, APC

Sit-at-home: WAEC says no candidate missed exam in Enugu

President Buhari to address UN General Assembly Sept. 24

Gov Umahi says declaration of South East as red zone harmful to development

Trending

Buhari will make final decision on sending Abba Kyari to face fraud charges in US

The Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, and President Muhammadu Buhari will have a huge say in what happens to suspended Abba Kyari [Presidency]

EFCC chairman Bawa hospitalised after collapsing at Presidential Villa

EFCC chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa [Twitter/@officialEFCC]

Gbajabiamila says IPOB and Yoruba Nation agitators are no different from Boko Haram

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila [NASS]

'We must wake up,' Gombe Governor Yahaya says VAT collection by states is a wake-up call

Governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State [PM News]