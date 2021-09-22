Ibrahim Abdulkadir, the Emir of Gaya, a recently-created emirate in Kano State, has died.
91-year-old Emir of Gaya in Kano is dead
The 91-year-old reportedly died at the palace following a brief illness.
Recommended articles
The state government confirmed that the monarch died on Wednesday, September 22, 2021.
The 91-year-old reportedly died at the palace following a brief illness.
He was appointed head of Gaya district as Sarkin Gaya in 1990, before he was elevated to first class Emir of Gaya in 2019.
Gaya is one of four new emirates created by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje two years ago, a move regarded by critics as the fallout of the conflict between him and then Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, who was later deposed.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng