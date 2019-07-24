The Majority Leader of the House, Mr Sanai Agunbiade, raised the matter during plenary and the lawmakers took turns to pour encomiums on the nonagenarian.

The lawmakers said that Jakande, who ruled the state between 1979 and 1983, had affected lives of many people, including some of them through his landmarks in education.

Mr Setonji David (APC-Badagry II) described Jakande as a great mentor, a great leader with numerous achievements.

David noted that it would be difficult to find a state governor that would match Jakande’s performance in four years in education, housing, public works and social amenities.

Mr Yinka Ogundimu (APC-Agege II) described Jakande as a man of vision and direction who laid foundation for a greater Lagos.

Mr Tunde Braimoh (APC-Kosofe II) said: “Jakande stands tall among his peers, though many of them had passed away’’.

According to him, Jakande remains a reference point of selfless service and administration and a contented politician.

Other lawmakers took turns to hail Jakande’s impactful achievements.

In his remarks, the Speaker of the House, Mr Mudashiru Obasa said: “We thank God for giving us Alhaji Lateef Jakande in Lagos State.

“He gave us hope, education, exposure and civilisation.

“He did all these just in four years. We are joining Lagosians and Nigerians at large to celebrate Alhaji Lateef Jakande.

“We, members of the 9th Assembly hereby celebrate with him and wish him a happy birthday’’.

Obasa directed the Clerk of the House, Mr Azeez Sanni, to send a congratulatory letter to Jakande.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Jakande is 90 years on July 23.

Jakande, is a journalist who became the Governor of Lagos State in Nigeria from 1979 to 1983 and was later appointed the Minister of Works during Gen. Sani Abacha-led military regime.