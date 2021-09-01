9,000 children to benefit from UNICEF's cash transfer educational support in Katsina.

According to him, the cash transfer would be supported by a Qatar-based Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Educational Support Foundation.

He further explained that the beneficiaries would be selected in Kafur, Safana and Mani Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.

Mukhtar added that the programme, tagged ‘Educate A Child (EAC) extension’, commenced in Aug 2021 and is to last until June 2022.

The programme aimed at increasing the demand and support for education from parents and families of out-of-school children, he explained.

“We are going to conduct a household mapping and listen to out-of-school children, and undertake community mobilisation, through enrolment drive/welcome to school campaign.

“Provision of cash transfer as a form of social protection, where 9,000 beneficiaries from Kafur, Safana and Mani LGAs will emerge.

“The second outcome is to increase the supply of quality education, through continuing professional development of teachers.

“Under this, we have strengthened the quality of teaching/facilitation in public schools and integrated Qur’anic schools, and also provided teaching and learning materials.

“Also, strengthening the capacity of the school/centered base management committee and the continuity of learning, through distant learning and community learning hubs”, he further added.

Mukhtar also said that the third aim of the project was also to strengthen evidence generation to track implementation, for sustainability and replication.

In his response, Lawal, the education commissioner, commended UNICEF for its series of interventions in the state, especially in education.