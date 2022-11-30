90% of hardcore Boko Haram terrorists are dead – FG

What has been going on: Since 2009, Boko Haram terrorists have killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions in northern Nigeria, creating one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.

Speaking to journalists on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at the Hajj Camp in Maiduguri, Borno State capital, the Special Adviser on Security to the Borno State government, Brig. Gen Abdulrasaq Ishaq (rtd), said about 90 percent of hard-line Boko Haram insurgents had died.

The statistics given: On his part, the Theatre Commander, Operation Hadin Kai, Major-General Christopher Musa, said 82,237 outlaws and their families had surrendered so far, out of which 16,577 were active male fighters, 52,44 men, women, and 96 children.

He stated that of the 276 kidnapped Chibok girls, 57 escaped, 117 were released and 11 were rescued in 2022.

He also said that eleven of the Chibok girls who recently escaped captivity presently have 25 children, adding that, in all, 180 girls were out of captivity while 96 remained in the custody of the terrorists.

What you should know: There are 98 kidnapped students of Government Girls’ Secondary School Chibok of Borno State still in captivity, the Joint Military Taskforce in the Northeast Nigeria, Operation Hadin Kai has said.