Mr Rafiu Ajakaye, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, said in Ilorin on Tuesday that their names had been forwarded to the State House of Assembly for clearance.

Ajakaye said with the nine women on the list, the female gender would represent 56. 25 per cent, while men would be 43. 75 per cent of the coming cabinet.

“With the inclusion of five women on the list of the fresh nominees sent to the Assembly, Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has now gone down in history as Nigeria’s most gender-friendly governor,” Ajakaye said.

According to him, the inclusion of nine women in his cabinet was in fulfillment of the promise he made to compensate them for not having representatives in the House of Assembly and National Assembly.

Ajakaye said each of the 16 local government areas had a commissioner nominee.

He said that they were made up of top bureaucrats, entrepreneurs, educationists, professionals and grassroots politicians.

The women nominees include Saadatu Modibbo Kawu (Ilorin South); Joana Kolo (Edu); Arinola Fatima Lawal (Ilorin East); Aishat Ahman Patigi (Patigi) and Afolabi Adenike Khairat (Ifelodun).