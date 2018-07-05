9 powerful quotes from Macron during visit to Nigeria

news
The two days visit of President Emmanuel Macron to Nigeria generated nine powerful quotes that young Nigerians will cherish for a long time.
Macron’s nine powerful quotes were drawn from his visit to Abuja, where he met President Muhammadu Buhari, his visit to Afrikan Shrine, where he was mesmerised by Femi Kuti, meeting with 2000 members of the Tony Elumelu Entrepreneurs and at the opening of the Alliance Francaise headquarters in Ikoyi.
Femi Kuti took his time to touch on issues that include migrant crisis and how to solve them with President Macron. (Femi Kuti)
While some of the quotes are meant to give hope to Africans, many of the quotes urge the young Nigerian and African to take charge of the future with the power in their hands.
Steve Jobs’ father was a Syrian refugee. It would seem that nationality has nothing to do with the ability to succeed. If you think that being an Nigerian means you can’t succeed then you won’t. If you fight and you do succeed you will be a role model!
60% of the Nigerian population is aged under 25. That’s 60% of the population which, like me, did not witness colonisation. We are the new generation. We are going to dispel prejudice by rebuilding a new future through culture.
To young African entrepreneurs: never listen to people who are telling you to wait. If you believe in your projets: just do it right now!
Sports can educate and empower people. I am a firm believer in the impact sport can have on each life and the future of a country. It’s time to invest in sports in Nigeria!
Today's Africa is a land of entrepreneurs who create a future for their continent. Exchange with Nigerian entrepreneurs to follow live.
Gain insight into the new African identity by watching “Timbuktu” by Sissako, reading the works of the Nobel Prize winner Wole Soyinka and listening to the music of Youssou N’Dour.
This is African energy. The one I discovered here in Lagos when I was 23. The one I am glad to see is still thriving several years later. The one I hope many Europeans will get to know. The one that is far from the African prejudice of misery.
We have to understand why so many people are joining terrorism. We have to convey 2 messages: Your government will provide security for you; Your government will provide opportunities for you.
The Shrine is an iconic cultural hub. And I say with a lot of humility that I recognize the importance of African culture.