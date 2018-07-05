9 powerful quotes from Macron during visit to Nigeria

news

The two days visit of President Emmanuel Macron to Nigeria generated nine powerful quotes that young Nigerians will cherish for a long time.

Macron’s nine powerful quotes were drawn from his visit to Abuja, where he met President Muhammadu Buhari, his visit to Afrikan Shrine, where he was mesmerised by Femi Kuti, meeting with 2000 members of the Tony Elumelu Entrepreneurs and at the opening of the Alliance Francaise headquarters in Ikoyi.

While some of the quotes are meant to give hope to Africans, many of the quotes urge the young Nigerian and African to take charge of the future with the power in their hands.

