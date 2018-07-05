Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

9 powerful quotes from Macron during visit to Nigeria

Macron 9 powerful quotes from French President during visit to Nigeria

Read 9 powerful quotes from President Macron during his short visit to Nigeria in July 2018.

  • Published:
President Buhari has thanked the French President, Emmanuel Macron for his commitment towards Nigeria and West-Africa. play

French President, Emmanuel Macron (L) and President Buhari (R) during a press conference.

 

(Twitter/@MBuhari)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The two days visit of President Emmanuel Macron to Nigeria generated nine powerful quotes that young Nigerians will cherish for a long time.

Macron’s nine powerful quotes were drawn from his visit to Abuja, where he met President Muhammadu Buhari, his visit to Afrikan Shrine, where he was mesmerised by Femi Kuti, meeting with 2000 members of the Tony Elumelu Entrepreneurs and at the opening of the Alliance Francaise headquarters in Ikoyi.

Here's what Femi Kuti discussed with President Macron play

Femi Kuti took his time to touch on issues that include migrant crisis and how to solve them with President Macron.

(Femi Kuti)

 

While some of the quotes are meant to give hope to Africans, many of the quotes urge the young Nigerian and African to take charge of the future with the power in their hands.

ALSO READ: President Macron says France cannot solve Africa’s problem

 

  1. Steve Jobs’ father was a Syrian refugee. It would seem that nationality has nothing to do with the ability to succeed. If you think that being an Nigerian means you can’t succeed then you won’t. If you fight and you do succeed you will be a role model!

  2. 60% of the Nigerian population is aged under 25. That’s 60% of the population which, like me, did not witness colonisation. We are the new generation. We are going to dispel prejudice by rebuilding a new future through culture.

  3. To young African entrepreneurs: never listen to people who are telling you to wait. If you believe in your projets: just do it right now!

  4. Sports can educate and empower people. I am a firm believer in the impact sport can have on each life and the future of a country. It’s time to invest in sports in Nigeria!

  5. Today's Africa is a land of entrepreneurs who create a future for their continent. Exchange with Nigerian entrepreneurs to follow live.

  6. Gain insight into the new African identity by watching “Timbuktu” by Sissako, reading the works of the Nobel Prize winner Wole Soyinka and listening to the music of Youssou N’Dour.

  7. This is African energy. The one I discovered here in Lagos when I was 23. The one I am glad to see is still thriving several years later. The one I hope many Europeans will get to know. The one that is far from the African prejudice of misery.

  8. We have to understand why so many people are joining terrorism. We have to convey 2 messages: Your government will provide security for you; Your government will provide opportunities for you.

  9. The Shrine is an iconic cultural hub. And I say with a lot of humility that I recognize the importance of African culture.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Macron Why French President chose to visit Afrika Shrinebullet
2 Hell In The City Full story of the tanker accident that burnt several...bullet
3 Lagos Tanker Fire Watch chilling video of fuel tanker losing control...bullet

Related Articles

Emmanuel Macron Video of France President blowing pidgin is exciting Nigerians
Femi Kuti Here's what Afrobeat singer discussed with President Macron at Afrikan Shrine
Emmanuel Macron President says France cannot solve Africa’s problem
Macron French President warns EU over Africa migrant centre plans
Macron President unveils French Cultural Centre, pledges support for Lagos State
Buhari President thanks Macron for commitment towards Nigeria
Macron President congratulates 11-yr-old artist, Kareem, who draws him on the spot [Video]
Macron French President in Lagos
Macron Why French President chose to visit Afrika Shrine

Local

Senate summons IG, Ibrahim Idris over killing of 7 Police officers
Ibrahim Idris Senate summons IGP over killing of 7 Police officers
House Speaker, Dogara calls for justice, equity in APC
Dogara House Speaker calls for justice, equity in APC
Gov. Akeredolu reiterates commitment on housing
In Ondo Gov. Akeredolu reiterates commitment on housing
Sen. Ndume urges security agencies to collaborate with Northeast communities
Boko Haram Sen. Ndume urges security agencies to collaborate with Northeast communities