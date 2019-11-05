A team of 20 representatives of women groups on Tuesday converged at the Kano State House of Assembly seeking for legislative intervention over the recent abduction and recovery of nine indigenous children.

The women groups, under the Coalition of Ulama and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), called on the Assembly to constitute its independent committee to probe the development.

The leader of the delegation, Amira Halima Shitu-Abdulwahab, said the appeal was aimed at identifying any lacuna in the existing laws that permit criminals to be perpetuating such wicked crimes against humanity.

She advised that “on discovering any lacuna, the Assembly should hasten in making necessary amendment or coming up with new laws to arrest the situation once and for all, the death penalty suggested by Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje is apt in this regard”.

The groups also called on the Assembly to follow up on the progress of the Kano State Commission of Inquiry on the matter and ensure that the state government does the right thing regarding whatever recommendations that will come out of the commission’s report.

The leader also said as part of their recent meeting, the group further recommended that the legislature should fast track the living condition of the kids and ensure government makes all the policy that the governor make on the issue.

“We are also calling on the Assembly to pass a resolution urging the state government to render all necessary support to the security agencies in the state in a manner will facilitate for the recovery of the remaining stolen children.

“The House should also look into the possible way of closing all houses that are found to be harbouring any kidnapper and their landlords be interrogated.

“And also the Assembly should instruct the state government to withdraw the representation of other Igbo community and that of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) as we do not see the rationale behind their inclusion in a matter that strictly concern Kano,” she said.

Responding, the Speaker of the House, Alhaji Abdulazeez Garba-Gafasa, commended the groups on the matured manner they choose to handle the issue.

According to him, the issue of kidnapping children from Kano state to other southern states and change their religion is worrisome that needs serious attention from all quarters.

Garba-Gafasa added that the assembly would address the issue with the aim to curbing such criminal acts in the state.

The speaker however urged the group to initiate bills that would promote the interest of women and children in the state, assuring them of quick passage into law.

He further assured the group that the assembly would monitor the activities of the committee set up by the governor as members of the legislature are part of it.