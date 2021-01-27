Abounu, who made the disclosure in Makurdi during a press conference, said despite the number of aides that tested positive for the virus, all government activities were going on smoothly.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ortom had through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Terver Akase, announced that his latest COVID-19 test result had returned positive.

Abounu, the State Chairman of Action Committee on COVID-19, said the committee had already carried out contact tracing of those who came in contact with all those infected by the virus.

He said though nine aides tested positive for COVID-19, the pandemic had not affected the day-to-day running of government in the state.