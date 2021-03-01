FRSC Sector Commander, Zubairu Mato, while confirming the accident in a statement issued on Sunday, said that 41 others were injured in the Sunday evening accident.

“We received a call at about 4:10p.m. on Sunday.

“On receiving the information, we quickly dispatched our personnel and vehicle to the scene of the incident for the rescue of the victims at about 4:17p.m. as well as clearing the obstructions,” Mato said.

He said that the crash occurred as a result of loss of control due to brake failure.

According to him, the accident involved three vehicles; a truck with registration number XA 111 SNN; a Volkswagen Golf 3 with registration number DAL 515 ZX; and a Mercedes Benz without registration number.

“The victims who lost their lives are three males, six females, while the remaining 41 victims sustained serious injuries,” he said.

The road safety boss said that the victims were evacuated to Dambatta General Hospital where the doctor on duty confirmed nine dead.

The 41 other victims, he said, are currently receiving treatment at the hospital.